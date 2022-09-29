More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Ana de Armas (shown above) is Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” (2022, NC-17), a reimagined fictional portrait ofthe Hollywood icon from director Andrew Dominik. Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this controversial portrait explores the chasm between the emotionally vulnerable woman and the sex symbol she projected. Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson co-star. It streams weeks after its film festival debut. (Netflix)
The soapy legal drama “Reasonable Doubt: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Emayatzy Corinealdi (shown above) as an elite Los Angeles lawyer who plays fast and loose with the law for her clients and juggles romantic and family problems along with her cases. Created and written by Raamla Mohamed, a veteran of “Scandal,” it co-stars Michael Ealy and Sean Patrick Thomas. Two episodes are available, and new episodes arrive on Tuesdays. (Hulu)
Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are bank robbers who steal an emergency vehicle in “Ambulance” (2022, R), a high-speed action thriller from Michael Bay. (Prime Video)
Lady Gaga stars with Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino in “House of Gucci” (2021, R), based on the scandalous true story of scheming, betrayal and murder. New to Paramount+ and still on Prime Video.
International pick: In the drama “A Chiara” (Italy, 2021, R, with subtitles), a teenage girl (Swamy Rotolo) investigates the disappearance of her father and uncovers his connections to the crime syndicate that controls the Calambrian region of Italy. The film won the Directors’ Fortnight Award at Cannes. (Hulu)
The fall TV season continues to roll out across the streaming platforms. On Hulu there’s the new “The Rookie: Feds” (TV-14) plus new seasons of the original “The Rookie” (TV-14), “The Simpsons” (TV-PG), “Bob’s Burgers” (TV-14) and more.
Peacock offers the new reboot of “Quantum Leap” (TV-PG) plus “La Brea” (TV-14) and “The Voice” (TV-PG).
Paramount+ has the new legal dramedy “So Help Me Todd” (TV-14), new seasons of “CSI: Vegas” (TV-14) and the sitcoms “Ghosts” (TV-14) and “Young Sheldon” (TV-PG).
Tom Cruise returns to lead the next generation of jet fighter pilots in “Top Gun: Maverick”(2022, PG-13), the top box-office hit of the year.
Rob Zombie revives the 1960s sitcom “The Munsters” (2022, PG) as a feature-length comedy. It’s also new on VOD.
The animated hip-hop romantic comedy “Entergalactic” (2022, TV-MA) stars Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) and Jessica Williams as young artists finding love in New York City.
The four-part documentary “Hostages” (TV-MA) chronicles the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite as the wicked Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2” (2020, PG).
Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller star in the horror comedy “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” (2022, R).
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” (2022, R) stars Zac Efron as a civilian who flies to Vietnam in 1967 to share a brew with his childhood friends while they serve in combat. (Apple TV+)
