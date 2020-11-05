More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Celebrate the legacy of Sean Connery, the original big screen James Bond, with “From Russia with Love” (1964), the second 007 film and one of the best. (Hulu)
Best friends (Stephen Odubola and Micheal Ward) in South London find themselves on rival sides of a brewing gang war in “Blue Story” (2019, R), an urban drama with a Romeo-and-Juliet twist. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)
Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) stars in a different kind of sci-fi frontier thriller in the indie “Prospect” (2018, R), trying to survive a hostile planet with the help of a young pioneer woman (Sophie Thatcher). (Netflix)
“Titans: Seasons 1 & 2” (2018-19, TV-MA), the DC Universe original series about the young adult superhero team led by Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), formerly Batman’s sidekick Robin, now streams on HBO Max.
Classic pick: The powerhouse pairing of John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara drive “The Quiet Man” (1952), John Ford’s sweet and sentimental drama about a strapping American ex-boxer who tries to rebuild a life in Ireland. (Amazon Prime)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“Possessor” (2020, R), a mix of sci-fi and horror from filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg, stars Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott as people who hijack the bodies of others.
“They Reach” (2020, not rated), an indie production about a trio of young demon hunters, shot in Washington with local talent, pays tribute to 1970s horror movies.
Netflix
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is “Snowden” (2016, R), in Oliver Stone’s drama about the NSA whistleblower.
Streaming TV: Kevin Williamson followed the “Scream” horror films with the semi-autobiographical young adult series “Dawson’s Creek: Complete Series” (1998-2003, TV-14).
Amazon Prime Video
“Wayne: Season 1” (2019, TV-MA), an action comedy from the producers of “Deadpool” and starring Mark McKenna as a teenage hero on a dirtbike, comes to Amazon from YouTube Premium.
Streaming TV: For the month of November only you can stream the first seasons of the British series “Delicious” (2016, TV-14) and “The Restaurant” (Sweden, 2017, not rated, with subtitles), two dramas of family and cuisine.
Amazon Prime and Hulu
Sylvester Stallone gathered a crew of again action stars for the mercenaries-on-a-mission-of-redemption adventure “The Expendables” (2010, R) and its two sequels.
Hulu
“Slumdog Millionaire” (2008, R), Danny Boyle’s Dickensian underdog movie about a slum kid (Dev Patal) in India who defies all odds, won eight Academy Awards.
HBO Max
Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2012 and nominated for four Oscars, “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (2012, PG-13) is an imaginative and vibrant film that intermixes fantasy and reality. (All HBO platforms)
Other streams
Jane Levy stars in the short-lived “There’s… Johnny!” (2017, TV-MA), a comedy set behind the scenes of “The Tonight Show” in 1972. (Peacock)
Julia Stiles returns in “Riviera: Season 3” (TV-MA) as a widow searching for her husband’s killer in the European underworld. New episodes air each Thursday. (Sundance Now)
“Dad’s Army: Complete Series” (1968-77) and “ ‘Allo ‘Allo!: Complete Series” (1982-92), two British sitcoms set during World War II, are now streaming on BritBox.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.