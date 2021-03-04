More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Eddie Murphy (shown above, at right. with Arsenio Hall) reunites with “My Name is Dolemite” director Craig Brewster for “Coming 2 America” (2021, PG-13), the sequel to Murphy’s 1988 comedy. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and John Amos also return, and Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Shari Headley, Germaine Fowler and Wesley Snipes join the cast. (Amazon Prime)
Kate Winslet plays fossil hunter Mary Anning, and Saoirse Ronan is a young woman sent to the sea for her health in “Ammonite” (2020, R), a fictional love story inspired by the real life of Anning, whose discoveries in 1840s England were claimed by male archeologists for more than a century. (Hulu)
Jodie Foster (shown above with Tahar Rahim) won a Golden Globe award for “The Mauritanian” (2021, R) playing the attorney who fought for detained suspect Mohamedou Ould Salahi, a man tortured and imprisoned for years at Guantanamo Bay without being charged. (VOD and Cable On Demand)
An aimated feature, the TV spin-off “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” (2020, PG) debuts on the newly rechristened and expanded Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access) the same day it arrives on VOD and Cable On Demand.
The oddball comedy “The Twentieth Century” (2019, not rated) reimagines the life of Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King (Dan Beirne) as a fever dream of psychological obsession and madcap antics. (Criterion Channel)
The animated fantasy “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021, PG, shown above) follows a teenage heroine (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) on an odyssey across Asia to restore a magical stone to reunite a fractured kingdom and save the world. It debuts simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ as a premium purchase.
True crime: the three-part documentary series “Murder Among the Mormons” (not rated) investigates a series of pipe bomb killings in 1985 Salt Lake City and traces it back to a conspiracy involving rare documents that challenge Mormon orthodoxy. (Netflix)
Streaming TV: episodes of the NBC conspir-acy thriller “Debris: Season 1” (TV-14) and the new seasons of “New Amsterdam” (TV-14) and “The Voice” (TV-PG) stream on Hulu and Peacock a day after their respective network debuts.
Classic pick: “Young Frankenstein” (1974, PG) is a lovingly hilarious tribute to the classic “Frankenstein” movies from director Mel Brooks and star/cowriter Gene Wilder. (Hulu)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby are frontier wives in 1856 America who fall in love in “The World to Come” (2021, R).
Netflix
A shy high school teenager (Hadley Robinson) takes on the misogyny and racism in her school in the comedy “Moxie” (2021, PG-13), directed by and costarring Amy Poehler.
True stories: the documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” (2021, R) celebrates the life of rap legend The Notorious B.I.G.
Also newly arrived are Oscar-winning films “Training Day” (2001, R) with Denzel Washington, “Dances with Wolves” (1990, PG-13) with Kevin Costner, and “Rain Man” (1988, R) with Dustin Hoffman.
Hulu
A special agent (Frank Grillo) relives the day of his murder in “Boss Level” (2021, TV-MA), a thriller with a “Groundhog Day” twist costarring Mel Gibson.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.