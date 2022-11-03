More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Stanley Tucci (shown above) is the “Inside Man: Season 1” (TV-MA), a convicted murderer and criminal genius who helps a gentle vicar (David Tennant) solve a mystery of a missing woman. The clever crime drama with a witty edge comes for writer/creator Steven Moffat, who gave us “Sherlock,” and Tucci has fun playing his Hannibal Lecter-like antihero. (Netflix)
There really is one Blockbuster Video store left in America — it’s in Bend, Ore. — but “Blockbuster: Season 1” (TV-14) is not a documentary but a fictional sitcom about the efforts of a manager (Randall Park) trying to keep the last Blockbuster running in the streaming era. (Netflix)
Biography and fiction are stirred together with blithe disregard to the facts in “Weird: The Al Yankovich Story” (2022, TV-14). It’s a parody of biographical dramas starring Daniel Radcliffe as the iconic song parodist “Weird” Al Yankovic (who scripts and produces). Free with ads. (Roku Channel)
“Enola Holmes 2” (2022, PG-13) continues the adventures of Sherlock’s teenage sister (Millie Bobby Brown) as she takes on her first official case and attempts to step out of the shadow of her famous brother (Henry Cavill), who now is also her legal guardian. (Netflix)
The lighthearted mystery comedy “See How They Run” (2022, R) stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as British cops investigating a murder at a London West End theater in 1953. David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson co-star in this whodunnit spoof. (HBO Max)
The sleeper horror hit “Barbarian” (2022, R) takes a simple premise — a young woman (Georgina Campbell) reluctantly shares a double-booked rental with a stranger — and upends expectations with a demented little story that takes audiences down a dark, twisted path. (HBO Max, VOD)
Kid stuff: New seasons of “Sesame Street” (TV-Y) and “My Sesame Street Friends” (TV-Y) begin on HBO Max, and “Slumberkins: Season 1” (TV-Y), a new show for young kids from the Jim Henson Company, debuts on Apple TV+.
Classic pick: Ava Gardner is “The Barefoot Contessa” (1954) in this drama about an impoverished beauty discovered by a washed-up movie director (Humphrey Bogart) and thrust into international stardom. (Prime Video and Paramount+)
Before “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise teamed up with director Joseph Kosinski for the science fiction action thriller “Oblivion” (2013, PG-13). It’s also available on Hulu.
Streaming TV: Before he became a genre-bending filmmaker, Jordan Peele created and starred with Keegan-Michael Key in an Emmy-winning sketch comedy show. “Key & Peele: The Complete Series” (2012-15, TV-14) is now available.
The second season of the Emmy-winning satirical drama “The White Lotus: Season 2” (TV-MA) relocates to Sicily. New episodes air on Sundays.
The British drama “My Policeman” (2022, R) follows a romantic triangle that begins in an era when homosexuality was illegal and continues through decades of changing social mores.
The limited series thriller “The Suspect” (TV-14) stars Aidan Turner as a successful clinical psychologist who turns detective when a lie puts him in the midst of a murder. (AMC+ and Sundance Now)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
