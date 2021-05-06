More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting today.
Top streams for the week
The TCM Classic Film Festival takes place at home this year on both TCM and HBO Max. Today through Sunday, you can stream more than 50 hosted features, dozens of short film and scores of interviews, virtual events and bonus featurettes. The opening night film, “West Side Story” (1961, shown above), plays on both services, with a cast reunion conversation. (HBO Max)
A one-hit wonder girl group from the 1990s reunites in “Girls5eva: Season 1” (TV-MA), a comedy starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philips, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell as the surviving members of the quintet attempting to engineer a comeback. New episodes arrive each Thursday. (Peacock)
A new comic book series is now streaming. “Jupiter’s Legacy: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb as members of the first generation of superheroes colliding with their children (Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton) as they rewrite the rules for the modern world. (Netflix)
Christopher Nolan’s high-concept thriller “Tenet” (2020, PG-13), starring John David Washington as a nameless agent on a mission to save the world, features spectacular set pieces and the most creative twist on time travel you’ve seen in the movies. (HBO Max)
A mix of World War II adventure and supernatural thriller, “Shadow in the Cloud” (2021, R) stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a female officer on a B-17 bomber with an all-male crew and a top-secret package. (Hulu)
“Little Fish” (2021), a romantic drama set in near-future Seattle, stars Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell as lovers struggling to hold on to their identities as they lose their memories in a global pandemic. (Hulu)
Daniel Craig is 007 in “Skyfall” (2012, PG-13), which digs into James Bond’s backstory and features one of the most purely cinematic action scenes of any Bond movie. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“Judas and the Black Messiah” (2020, R), which earned an Oscar for Daniel Kaluuya’s performance, and dark crime thriller “The Little Things” (2021, R) with Denzel Washington are available to rent VOD. They’re also available on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.
Netflix
The documentary “In Our Mother’s Gardens” (2021, not rated), celebrates the strength of Black families through the relationship between mothers and daughters.
Amazon Prime and Hulu
Denzel Washington earned an Oscar nomination as a self-destructive pilot with a substance abuse problem in “Flight” (2012, R).
Hulu
From New Zealand comes the folksy action comedy “The Legend of Baron To’a” (2020, TV-MA).
Kid stuff: “The Iron Giant” (1999, PG) is a magnificent and sweet sci-fi fairy tale of a boy and his giant robot buddy.
HBO Max
“That Damn Michael Che: Season 1” (TV-MA) is a comedy series from the “Saturday Night Live” star that uses sketches to explores topical themes.
Disney+
The animated “Star Wars” series “The Bad Batch: Season 1” (TV-PG) follows an exclusive squad of experimental clones. New episodes air each Friday.
Other streams
An inventor and idealist (Justin Theroux) moves his family to rural Mexico in “The Mosquito Coast: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes arrive each Friday. (Apple TV+)
New on disc and at Redbox
“Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Little Things.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.