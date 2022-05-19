More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top Streams
Sandra Bullock (shown above with Channing Tatum) is a bestselling author of romantic adventures who gets kidnapped by a megalomaniac millionaire treasure hunter (Daniel Radcliffe) in “The Lost City” (2022, PG-13), and Tatum plays the dim but sweet cover model who rushes to her rescue. The mix of romantic comedy and exotic adventure plays like a tongue-in-cheek 21st century reworking of “Romancing the Stone” with a twist of “Indiana Jones.” (Paramount+)
The classic animated kids show is revived in the self-aware “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (PG, shown above), a comedy of the cartoon chipmunk buddies (voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg) reuniting after 30 years to investigate the disappearance of animated characters in the real world. (Disney+)
Five college friends are brought together by a blackmailer 20 years after another friend was killed in the bilingual limited series “Now and Then” (TV-MA, with subtitles). Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
A college student (Alison Oliver) loses herself in an affair with an older married man (Joe Alwyn) in “Conversations with Friends” (TV-MA). All episodes of the limited series are available. (Hulu)
Joe Cole is Harry Palmer, a black market smuggler pressed into becoming a British spy, in “The Ipcress File: Season 1” (not rated), a Cold War thriller about kidnapped atomic scientists, brainwashing and betrayal in 1960s London. It’s based on the novel by Len Deighton and co-stars Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander. New episodes air on Thursdays. (AMC+)
Emmy Rossum (shown above) plays the ’80s L.A. pop culture phenomenon in the limited series “Angelyne” (TV-MA), a drama about the enigmatic self-made celebrity and the birth of famous-for-beingfamous influencer culture. (Peacock)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Channing Tatum co-directs and stars in the heartwarming road movie “Dog” (2022, PG-13). It’s also available on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
Sparks fly between a Los Angeles executive (Victoria Justice) and an Australian ranch hand (Adam Demos) in the romantic comedy “A Perfect Pairing” (2022, TV-14).
Hulu
The romantic comedy “The Valet” (2022, TV-14) stars Samara Weaving as a movie star who enlists a valet (Eugenio Derbez) to pose as her boyfriend.
Sports drama “American Underdog” (2021, PG) stars Zachary Levi as Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.
HBO Max
Rose Leslie stars as “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (TV-MA), and Theo James is the love of her life in this limited series romantic drama. (HBO Max)
Amazon Prime Video
A middle-aged couple (Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons) discover a secret chamber that transports them to a strange, barren alien planet in “Night Sky: Season 1” (2022, TV-14).
Peacock
A father (Zac Ephron) tries to protect his gifted adolescent daughter from a shadowy government organization in “Firestarter” (2020, R), based on Stephen King’s novel. It’s also playing in theaters.
Other streams
French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin adapts Philip Roth with “Deception” (France, 2021, with subtitles), starring Denis Podalydès and Léa Seydoux. (MUBI) Free with ads (AVOD).
The Australian murder mystery “Troppo: Season 1” (not rated) stars Thomas Jane as an ex-cop hiding out in the remote tropics of Queensland. (Amazon Freevee)
New on disc and at Redbox
“Licorice Pizza” and “Infinite.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.