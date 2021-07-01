More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting today.
Top streams for the week
The animated sequel “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (2021, PG), is streaming the same day as it opens in theaters. (Peacock)
Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro star as small time crooks in 1954 Detroit who end up in the middle of a tangled conspiracy in “No Sudden Move” (2021, R), a rapid-fire crime thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Available today, the same day it opens in theaters. It will stream for 31 days. (HBO Max)
The future is in the hands of today’s civilians in “The Tomorrow War” (2021, PG-13), an action spectacle starring Chris Pratt as a schoolteacher who travels 30 years into the future to battle an alien invasion. Originally intended for theaters, it debuts as a streaming exclusive. (Amazon Prime)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson makes his directorial debut with the documentary “Summer of Soul” (2021, PG-13), featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and others from The Harlem Cultural Festival from the summer of 1969. It streams the same day it opens in theaters. (Hulu)
“Bill and Ted Face the Music” (2020, PG-13) reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as fun-loving middle-aged fathers of teenage daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine). (Hulu)
Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya star in the Oscar-winning “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021, R). (HBO Max)
Last chance: “In the Heights” (2021, PG-13) streams for one more weekend before leaving HBO Max.
Classic picks: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” (1954) is one of his most entertaining thrillers, and “Vertigo” (1958) was voted the greatest film ever made in an international poll. Both star James Stewart. (Amazon Prime)
Netflix
The raunchy, silly animated comedy “America: The Motion Picture” (2021, TV-MA) is a mangled history lesson featuring the voices of Channing Tatum and Andy Samberg. (Netflix)
“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” (2021, TV-MA) is the first of three young adult horror films adapted from R.L. Stine books. Subsequent installments roll out each Friday.
Marc Maron stars in “Sword of Trust” (2019, R), the final film directed by Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton.
International TV: the young adult drama “Young Royals: Season 1” (Sweden, not rated, with subtitles) follows a royal prince discovering himself at a prestigious new boarding school.
Amazon Prime Video
Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston are eternal vampire soulmates in “Only Lovers Left Alive” (2013, R), a dreamy horror film from Jim Jarmusch.
“Patton” (1970, PG), the military epic starring George C. Scott, won seven Academy Awards.
Hulu
Rami Malek won an Academy Award playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the rock biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018, PG-13).
Other streams
Limited series “Smother” (not rated), a crime drama set on the rugged coast of Ireland, stars Dervla Kirwan as a woman discovering family secrets as she investigates the murder of husband. All six episodes are available. (Peacock)
The documentary feature “Rebel Hearts” (2021, not rated), a story of nuns who protested for social justice in 1968 Los Angeles, and the true crime limited series “Relentless” (TV-MA), stream on Discovery+.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.