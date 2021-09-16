More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
“Y: The Last Man: Season 1” (TV-MA) offers a new twist on the post-apocalyptic series: every human and animal with a Y chromosome dies suddenly except for a young man (Ben Schnetzer, shown above) and his male capuchin monkey. Diane Lane stars as a congresswoman elevated to president, trying to keep a country in shock from descending in chaos. Three episodes are available; new episodes air on Mondays.
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac play a married couple on the verge of collapse in “Scenes from a Marriage” (TV-14), a five-episode limited series adapted from the 1973 Ingmar Bergman series. New episodes arrive on Sundays. (HBO Max)
Based on a hit stage musical, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (2021, PG-13) is a lively working-class fantasy about a teenage boy (Max Harwood) in a blue collar English town with dreams of becoming a drag performer. Call it “Billy Elliott” with sequins. (Amazon Prime)
“The Lost Symbol: Season 1” (TV-14), based on the bestselling thriller by Dan Brown, is a mystery thriller starring Ashley Zukerman (shown above with costars Sumalee Montano and Rick Gonzalez) as Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon as a young man. New episodes air on Thursdays. (Peacock)
Clint Eastwood directs and stars in the redemptive drama “Cry Macho” (2021, PG-13) as a one-time rodeo star and horse breeder who takes a job returning a boy from Mexico back to his father in Texas. The film streams the same day it opens in theaters, and will be available for 31 days, starting Friday. (HBO Max)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
The animated comedy “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (2021, PG) features the voices of Alec Baldwin and James Marsden as the now-adult brothers facing a new boss baby.
Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein write and star in the self-aware “The Nowhere Inn” (2021, not rated).
Netflix
A child is held prisoner in the apartment of a witch (Krysten Ritter) in the family-friendly horror fantasy “Nightbooks” (2021, TV-PG).
Amazon Prime Video
Mélanie Laurent directs, writes and stars in the historical drama “The Mad Women’s Ball” (France, 2021, not rated, with subtitles) as a passionate woman committed to an asylum by her family.
Hulu
The anthology comedy “The Premise: Season 1” (not rated), created and hosted by B.J. Novak, uses humor to engage with serious issues. New episodes air on Thursdays.
Mads Mikkelsen stars in the revenge thriller “Riders of Justice” (Denmark, 2020, not rated, with subtitles).
HBO Max
The complete first seasons of “Superman & Lois” (TV-14) starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, and the youth-skewing reboot “Walker” (TV-PG), with Jared Padalecki, arrive from CW.
Other streams
“My Son” (2021, not rated) stars James McAvoy as a father who will do anything to find his young son, who has gone missing. (Peacock)
The adult animated comedy “The Harper House: Season 1” (not rated) follows a family of oddballs living in a fixer-upper Victorian home. New episodes arrive on Thursdays. (Paramount+)
In the darkly-comic drama “Finding Alice: Season 1” (not rated), a woman (Keeley Hawes) struggles with grief after her partner dies unexpectedly. All episodes are available. (Acorn TV)
New on disc and at Redbox
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Zola.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.