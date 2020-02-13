Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
The gentle indie comic-drama “The Farewell” (2019, PG, with subtitles) follows the story of a Chinese-American woman (Awkwafina) who can’t understand why her family won’t tell her Chinese grandmother she has cancer. It won a Golden Globe and two Film Independent Spirit Awards. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (2019, G), a sequel to the Aardman Animation comedy, delivers hilarious visual gags and absurd humor as the farmyard animals help an adorable alien that crash lands in rural England. Netflix gives the all-ages comedy its U.S. debut.
Zoë Kravitz takes the lead in “High Fidelity,” a series based on Nick Hornby’s novel and the 2000 movie about pop music and romantic troubles. Ten episodes are streaming on Hulu.
Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano star in “Escape at Dannemora” (2018, TV-MA), a limited series based on the true story of a notorious 2015 New York prison break. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Free pick: The poetic indie drama “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (2019, R) won two awards at Sundance. It’s streaming on Kanopy, which is available through the Valnet library system.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari” (2019, PG-13), which won Oscars for film editing and sound editing. It’s also available on DVD and at Redbox.
Other Oscar winners available on VOD: best picture winner “Parasite”(South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles), “Joker” (2019, R) with best actor Joaquin Phoenix, “Judy” (2019, PG-13) with best actress Renée Zellweger, and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (2019, R) with best supporting actor Brad Pitt.
Netflix
The jittery, indie crime drama “Good Time” (2017, R) gives Robert Pattinson a deliciously mercenary role as a scuzzy small-time thief.
“Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama” (2020) is an interactive animated comedy for kids based on the best-selling storybooks.
Netflix took home Oscars for supporting actress Laura Dern in “Marriage Story” (2019, R) and the documentary “American Factory” (2019, TV-14).
Hulu
“Utopia Falls: Season 1” (2020) bills itself as “the first ever sci-fi hip-hop series.”
Other streams
The eighth and final season of “Homeland,” starring Claire Danes as a brilliant but bipolar CIA analyst, is on all Showtime platforms. New episodes air every Sunday.
Peter Sarsgaard, Kyle Gallner and David Strathairn star in “Interrogation: Season 1,” a “non-linear” crime drama that can be viewed in any order. Ten episodes are available on CBS All Access.
New on disc this week
“Ford v Ferrari,” “First Love” and “Roma (Criterion Collection).”
Oscar winners available at Redbox
“Parasite,” “Joker,” “Judy,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “Ford v Ferrari.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.