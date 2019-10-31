Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. Trailers and more recommendations can be found at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Apple TV+ launches this Friday with a slate of original shows led by “The Morning Show” (TV-MA), a drama set in the cutthroat world of morning TV news starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell; and “For All Mankind” (TV-MA), a mix of historical drama and science fiction in an alternate history where the American space program races to catch the Soviets. It’s from Ronald D. Moore of “Outlander” and “Battlestar Galactica.”
Also streaming are comedy “Dickinson” (TV-14) starring Hailee Steinfeld as a modern Emily Dickinson rebelling against her repressive culture; sci-fi thriller “See” (TV-MA) with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard; and talk show “Oprah’s Book Club” (TV-PG). Kids programing includes “Ghostwriter” (TV-G) for teens and tweens and the Sesame Street spin-off “Helpsters” (TV-Y).
Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month and accessible on Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung smart TVs. Sign up is online at tv.apple.com.
Timothée Chalamet is young King Henry V, and Robert Pattinson is the Dauphin of France in “The King” (2019, R), an historical drama from filmmaker David Michôd. It comes to Netflix direct from a brief theatrical release.
Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale reprise their stage roles in “American Son” (2019, not rated), a screen adaptation of the Broadway play. It’s streaming on Netflix.
Tom Perrotta adapts his own novel for the seven-part limited series “Mrs. Fletcher” (TV-MA) starring Kathryn Hahn as an empty-nest divorceé. New episodes air each Sunday night on all HBO platforms.
Noomi Rapace joins the second season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (TV-MA) as Ryan (John Krasinski) chases illegal arms to South America. Wendell Pierce costars.
Classic pick: Warren Beatty’s epic “Reds” (1981, PG), a sweeping, Oscar-winning historical drama starring Beatty as reporter John Reed and Diane Keaton as bohemian spirit Louise Bryant, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
Netflix
Music documentary “Echo in the Canyon” (2019, PG-13) explores the culture that nurtured the melodic folk rock sound of the 1960s.
Streaming TV: the third season of the comedy “Atypical” (TV-MA) and reality show spin-off “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!” (TV-14) are new this week.
Hulu
Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale” (2018, R) is a dark, brutal revenge thriller set on the frontier of early 19th-century Australia.
HBO Now
The American indie drama “Blindspotting” (2018, R) follows a man (Daveed Diggs) in the final days of probation as his reckless best friend pulls him back into crime.
The sixth and final season of the tech world comedy “Silicon Valley” is underway. New episodes stream Sunday nights.
Amazon Prime Video
Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter play sisters in Tyler Perry’s raunchy comedy “Nobody’s Fool” (2018, R).
Prime Video and Hulu
World War II action meets monster movie in “Overlord” (2018, R).
Other streams
“Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House” kicks off the third series of the comic mysteries starring Ashley Jensen as an amateur detective in rural England. It’s streaming on Acorn TV.
New on disc this week
“Luce,” “Them That Follow,” “Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954–1975” and “The Before Trilogy”
Now available at Redbox
“A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” “10 Minutes Gone” and “Running with the Devil”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.