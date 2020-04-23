More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
A couple of new animated features debut on streaming platforms. The brightly-colored comedy “The Willoughbys” (2020, PG), based on the children’s book by Lois Lowry, takes a whimsical approach to the macabre as four neglected young siblings concoct a plan to orphan themselves. Debuts directly to Netflix.
In the gentle adventure “Abominable” (2019, PG), three young teenagers help a lost Yeti get back home to Mount Everest while a doctor and a rare animal collector follow in hot pursuit. Streaming on Hulu.
More adult oriented is “The Midnight Gospel” (TV-MA), a psychedelic animated fantasy from “Adventure Time” creator Pendleton Ward and comedian/podcaster Duncan Trussell. Eight episodes streaming on Netflix.
“Defending Jacob” (TV-MA), an eight-part limited series starring Chris Evans as an assistant D.A. whose teenage son (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murder, streams in its entirety on Apple TV+.
The superhero thriller “Code 8” (2019, TV-MA) starring Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell (who both have played small superheroes) was barely a blip at the box office but has become a hit on Netflix.
“Ip Man 4: The Finale” (China, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), with Donnie Yen back in the role of the legendary martial arts teacher, brings the hit series to a close with a trip to 1964 San Francisco to visit with Ip Man’s student Bruce Lee (played by Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan). On Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.
Classic pick: While you may cringe a little to see Peter Sellers don dark make-up to play an accident-prone East Indian actor, “The Party” (1968, PG) is a sweet film with cascade of hilarious visual gags. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Free pick: Indie drama “The Farewell” (2019, PG) uses humor and culture clash to explore death, grieving, and family relations through the story of a Chinese-American woman (Awkwafina) who can’t understand why her family won’t tell her grandmother she has cancer. Streams free on Kanopy, available through most library systems.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Action comedy “Bad Boys for Life” (2020, R), starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in the buddy cop roles they first played more than 20 years ago, is the year’s biggest hit to date. Also on DVD and at Redbox.
Available direct to VOD is “True History of the Kelly Gang (2019, not rated) with George MacKay as infamous Australian outlaw Ned Kelly and costarring Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult and Charlie Hunnam.
Netflix
Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary on a mission to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son in the thriller “Extraction” (2020, R).
“Middleditch & Schwartz” (2020, not rated) presents comedy duo Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz performing completely improvised specials in front of a live audience.
The family-friendly natural history series “Absurd Planet: Season 1” (not rated) spotlights the most unusual animals around the world.
Amazon Prime Video
John Sayles directs “The Secret of Roan Inish” (1994, PG), a mix of family drama and modern fairy tale set in 1940s Ireland.
New on disc and at Redbox
“Bad Boys for Life,” “The Gentlemen,” “Like Boss,” “The Turning,” “Ip Man 4”
