Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
Two androids are tasked with raising human children on a barren, far-off planet after a devastating religious war on Earth in “Raised by Wolves: Season 1” (2020, TV-MA). This is an ambitious, high-concept science fiction drama that tackles issues of parenting, intolerance and religious mythology. (HBO Max)
Hillary Swank plays an astronaut who has to leave her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter behind to command an international mission to Mars in “Away: Season 1” (not rated), a mix of space drama and family melodrama. (Netflix)
The anti-hero superhero thriller “The Boys” (TV-MA), delves deeper into the conflicts between the team of human avengers (led by Karl Urban) and the corporate superhero squad headlined by the psychotic Homelander (Anthony Starr). (Amazon Prime Video)
“Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” (2020, TV-Y) presents a collection five-minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. (Netflix)
Charlie Kaufman directs the strange, surreal and melancholy “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020, R), a claustrophobic road movie starring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons as a couple on a visit to the boyfriend’s parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis). (Netflix)
With the latest James Bond film delayed because of COVID-19, why not revisit “Casino Royale” (2006, PG-13)? It stars Daniel Craig in his inaugural turn as 007. (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Disney’s live action adaptation of “Mulan” (2020, PG-13) starring Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jet Li and Yifei Liu arrives as a special Premier Access streaming debut only through Disney+ at the price of $29.99.
International pick: “Borgen: Complete Series” (Denmark, 2010-13, TV-14, with subtitles) is one of the smartest, most engaging TV shows of the last decade. (Netflix)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
John Leguizamo directs and stars in “Critical Thinking” (2020, not rated) as a coach who leads a team of LatinX and Black teenagers from Miami to the National Chess Championship.
Premium VOD: the comedy “Bill and Ted Face the Music” (2020, PG-13) reunites the fun-loving duo Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as middle-aged fathers in arrested adolescence.
Netflix
“Young Wallander: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Adam Palsson as a rookie cop tackling an incendiary hate-crime in the prequel to the Henning Mankell novels.
Amazon Prime Video
Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Bacon star in “Patriots Day” (2016, R), a drama based on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
Hulu
The limited series “First Day” (TV-PG) from Australia follows a transgender girl (Evie Macdonald) as she enters high school.
HBO Max / HBO Now
Ben Affleck stars in “The Way Back” (2020, R) as an alcoholic who returns to coach his old high school basketball team. (All HBO platforms)
Other streams
The British TV movie “Anthony” (2020, not rated) imagines what the life of a murdered young Black man might have been. (Peacock)
The true crime documentary series “Love Fraud” (2020, TV-MA) follows the hunt for an online scam artist. New episodes every Sunday night. (Showtime Anytime)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.