Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top Streams
Jenny Ortega (shown above) stars as the original Goth girl in “Wednesday: Season 1” (TV-14), a comedy centered on the eldest child in the Addams Family. She’s ideal casting, deadpan and macabre with a wickedly dark sense of humor. She finds herself still out of place when she’s sent to an exclusive academy for children of the supernatural variety. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome and Emma Myers co-star in the series produced and directed by Tim Burton. (Netflix)
Two Special Forces soldiers (Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman) go on a personal mission when a young scientist (Jessica Ann Collins), the brother of one and the wife the other, goes missing in Colombia in the military thriller “Echo 3: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes air on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
A mix of true crime drama and American dream gone sour, the limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” (TV-MA) charts the rise and fall of the exotic dancing-for-women empire created by Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani) in the 1980s. New episodes air on Tuesdays. (Hulu).
The elite team of FBI profilers is reunited in “Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season 1” (TV-14), a revival of the long-running TV procedural. Kirsten Vangsness and Joe Mantegna (shown above) reprise their roles, along with co-stars A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. New episodes arrive on Thursdays. (Paramount+)
True stories: the heartwarming documentary “Good Night Oppy” (2022, PG) explores the journey and the accomplishments of Opportunity, the rover sent in 2003 to explore the surface of Mars for a 90-day mission that lasted 15 years. (Prime Video)
Holiday Highlights
As the Thanksgiving feast becomes relegated to leftovers, the holiday movies will arrive in force. Hulu spotlights its movies and holiday-themed shows on its Holidays Hub, and Peacock has a Hallmark page.
New on Netflix is the romantic drama “The Noel Diary” (2022, TV-PG) with Justin Hartley, while HBO Max has “A Christmas Mystery” (2022, TV-14) and “Holiday Harmony” (2022, TV-14).
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
“Moonage Daydream” (2022, PG-13) surveys the career and creative life of David Bowie through concert film, archival interviews and rare footage.
Also new is the raunchy romantic comedy “Bros” (2022, R), with Billy Eichner, and romantic drama “The Good House” (2022, R) with Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. (Both also on DVD and at Redbox.)
Netflix
“The Swimmers” (2022, PG-13) dramatizes the true story of Yusra and Sarah Mardini, sisters who fled war-torn Syria and went on to swim in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Morgan Freeman narrates “Our Universe” (TV-PG), a limited series natural history documentary that explores the forces that shape the universe and life on Earth.
Paramount+
A therapist (Sosie Bacon) has to confront her traumatic past after seeing terrifying visions in the eerie horror film “Smile” (2022, R).
Peacock
“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Season 1” (TV-14), a spin-off of the big-screen music comedies, stars Adam Devine as Bumper Allen.
Carla Gugino headlines the ensemble cast of “Leopard Skin: Season 1” (TV-MA), a thriller set in a hotel where armed terrorists take everyone hostage. It was created by Sebastian Gutierrez.
New on disc and at Redbox
“Bros,” “The Good House” and “Father of the Bride” (2022).
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
