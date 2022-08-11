More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 1:06 am
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services, starting Friday.
“A League of Their Own: Season 1” (TV- MA) expands on the story of the real-life AllAmerican Girls Professional Baseball League, which was founded during World War II and featured in the 1992 sports comedy of the same name. Abbi Jacobson co-creates the series and stars as Carson, a talented but anxious catcher who becomes the reluctant team leader. The show embraces multiple stories and experiences. (Prime Video)
Vera Farmiga stars in the limited series “Five Days at Memorial” (TV-MA), based on the true story of a New Orleans hospital struggling to save patients in the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The John Ridley and Carlton Cuse series is adapted from the nonfiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink. Three episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
“Day Shift” (2022, R) stars Jamie Foxx plays a single father in San Fernando Valley whose pool-cleaning job is a cover for his real profession: he’s a licensed vampire hunter who makes his living killing the undead. Dave Franco is his junior partner in this mix of action thriller, horror movie and buddy comedy. (Netflix)
In “13: The Musical” (2022, PG), an adolescent boy (Eli Golden) who moves from New York to a small Indiana town plans to throw the ultimate bar mitzvah to win over his new schoolmates. (Netflix)
A school kid (Walker Scobell) discovers that the “Secret Headquarters” (2022, PG) of the world’s most powerful superhero is hidden beneath his family home in this family-friendly superhero movie co-starring Owen Wilson. (Paramount+)
The animated “Belle” (Japan, 2021, PG, English and Japanese soundtracks with subtitles) reimagines the “Beauty and the Beast” fairy tale as a high school romantic drama that plays out in a cyberspace hangout where teens can play out a fantasy life with a virtual persona. (HBO Max)
Viggo Mortensen stars in David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” (2022, R) as an artist who spontaneously grows new organs and turns surgery into performance art. It’s also available on DVD.
The third and final season of the young adult supernatural horror series “Locke & Key” (TV14) wraps up the odyssey of the Locke family and the magical keys they possess.
True stories: The three-part “I Just Killed My Dad” (TV-MA) delves into the story of Anthony Templet, who was 17 when he shot his father and called 911 to confess.
Vin Diesel voices the sapling toddler in “I Am Groot: Season 1” (TV-Y7), a series of animated short films featuring Baby Groot.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in “The Lost City” (2022, PG-13), a mix of romantic comedy and exotic adventure; and the hyperactive video game mascot is back in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (2022, PG).
Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in “Respect” (2021, PG-13), a drama about the early years of the Queen of Soul.
Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi star as “gray nomads” in the Australian road trip drama “Darby and Joan: Season 1” (not rated). (Acorn TV)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
