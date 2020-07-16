Readers respond: To editor’s column of July 9, “Why Can’t We All Just Get Along?”
Thank you for (July 9’s) column. I’d like to add a few thoughts. The idea that we can “all get along” is not just a lack of name calling. While “doing no harm” is a fine start, getting along is an active, not passive, way of being civilized. In order for us all to get along, we must learn about, understand and empathize with those who are different from us. And there’s the rub.
Getting along requires work — continuous, lifelong work with and among other humans; especially humans not of our own background be it race, ethnicity, religion, gender, social and economic status or place of origin. It seems easier to stay in our home silos, like with like. However, the modern world is no longer built in these silos (if it ever truly was), but in a collective and connected universe. Collaboration is the essence of a democracy. Well-being, generosity, kindness and rapport are not limited.
Listening, problem solving, responsiveness and appreciation can be learned.
We should be willing to do the work — our country and future depend on it.
— Marcia Banta, Lewiston