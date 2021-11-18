“Love Hard”
Streaming: On Netflix
Romance: 4/5
Cheesiness: 4/5
Holiday spirit: 3/5
When Natalie (Nina Dobrev) swipes on Josh’s (Jimmy O. Yang) profile she thinks she has found the perfect guy. When she shows up at his door for Christmas, she realizes she has been catfished. However, the photos Josh used for his profile are from a man named Tag (Darren Barnet), a former friend of Josh. Natalie and Josh then make a pact: He’ll help her get Tag if she pretends to be his girlfriend throughout the holidays. What ensues is your standard rom-com dual identity trope as Natalie pretends for Josh’s family and for Tag. But it all happens under the lights of Christmas amid conversations about the best holiday movie, “Love, Actually” or “Die Hard.” Nothing about the film’s climax is surprising, but there are moments that are surprisingly charming.
— Kaylee Brewster, Inland 360