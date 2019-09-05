A give-and-take relationship. A mutual understanding. A strong bond. A marriage. The podcast “Married with Horses” showcases the relationship between a horse and rider, as well as the dynamics behind a family rooted in the Western lifestyle.
Jackie Jatzlau, a professional Texas barrel racer and horse trainer, and her husband, Lane, are the creators and hosts of the show. They were newbies to the podcasting world when they started “Married with Horses” approximately one year ago. The show has since gained traction and is being shared among horse and Western lifestyle enthusiasts across the U.S. and other parts of the world.
Jackie, a two-time qualifier to the National Finals Rodeo, shares her personal experiences and knowledge about training horses in an ever-changing environment. Lane contributes his side of things. He’s not a horseman himself, but he married into that world. Some episodes consist of interviews with well-known professionals, such as roping and all-around world champion Joe Beaver, world champion barrel racer Nelly Miller, and many other professionals in the sport of rodeo. In other episodes, the couple interviews experts from various professions, including equine nutrition specialists, veterinarians and authors. Some episodes are strictly question-and-answer style, in which the couple takes inquiries from listeners and answers them on the show.
The hosts are regular people, and the show represents that. Their conversations can drift off topic occasionally — they are a married couple with two young children, just living their best lives — giving the podcast a feel of authenticity with little filtering. Discussions range from dropping their kids off at school, to meal prep, to how to pick the best horse trailer. They share real-life stories and lessons from their own experiences on their horse ranch, their family values and raising children, along with tales from the rodeo trail.
For those interested in a laid-back podcast about family, living in the modern world and everything horse related, episodes are released several times per month and can be found on most podcasting apps.
— Dallas Marshall