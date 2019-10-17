I’ll admit, at first glance I assumed that “The Joe Rogan Experience” would be a podcast about MMA fighters and second-rate comedians. I like a UFC fight as much as the next person, but an entire podcast about it sounded miserable. However, I could not have been more wrong about this podcast.
Over the years Rogan, a stand-up comedian and mixed martial arts color commentator, has interviewed a number of intellectual figures, celebrities, athletes, politicians and, of course, fighters and comedians (and not just the second-rate ones).
The podcast is a long-format talk show with episodes ranging in length from 1.5 hours to sometimes four hours. Subjects include surfing, Russian influence in politics, hunting, the sentient nature of mushrooms, cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, cartels and much more.
Recommended Episodes:
- No. 1204 “Steven Rinella”
- No. 1256 “David Lee Roth”
- No. 1035 “Paul Stamets”
- No. 1169 “Elon Musk”
Pro tips: (1) Rogan does his ads at the top and bottom of the episodes, so you can skip forward to about the 4- to 6-minute mark in most episodes to skip the ads. (2) If you aren’t into the topic covered in any given episode, never fear. Rogan has countless backlogged episodes and does several interviews per week.
— Drew Evans, for Inland 360