Even in a pandemic, there can still be fun and games with friends and family — because of apps like Houseparty.
Houseparty allows you to play a variety of party games with other people, wherever they may be. Here’s how:
First, download the free Houseparty app on Apple or Android and sign in, which can be done through Facebook. By using Facebook you also can find people to add to your friends list. Then you can add people to your party or join a party.
There are multiple games you can play that use video chat, which allows you to see and hear others as you play along. Games include Heads Up, Trivia, Quick Draw and Chips and Guac. If you don’t know how to play the game, don’t worry: Rules are available. Also, the app has a private message function so you can contact people.
The app will let you know when your friends and family are “in the house” (i.e. have the app open) so you know when they are ready to play, or you can set up a game night beforehand.
— Kaylee Brewster, Inland 360