Commentary/Out of My Mindfulness: Say ‘no’ so you can say ‘yes’ to holiday joy

One thing I’ve learned about adulting during the holidays is that it can quickly become quite overwhelming. In the blink of an eye, my enormous list of things to do feels like it’s taken on a life of its own.
Am I really going to check all those shopping/entertaining/card-writing boxes while cleaning up holiday craft messes and cooking projects? It’s not actually possible to do it all in the waking hours of the day. If I’m not paying attention, I start to slip into a dark existential holiday crisis before I catch myself and realize it’s just the expectation and obligation talking.
Things can start to feel out of control around the holidays, which means it’s time to get clear on what we are willing to say yes and no to so we can be open to the wonder and connection we cherish this time of year.
Say “no” to draining activities so you can say “yes” to what matters most. During the holidays there is always somewhere to go, someone to visit, an office party to attend, gingerbread houses to decorate, some project to do (that usually makes a mess) or guests to host.
It may seem difficult at first, but saying no to the exhausting or expensive events that have you over-efforting and feeling drained is a huge gift to give yourself this holiday season. This opens up the time and space for the gatherings, the traditions, the gestures that really define the season for you and help you feel closer to your loved ones.
Try
Slowing down and really noticing the people, places and activities that leave you feeling energized and excited so you can put those on your calendar as priorities.
Making a bucket list of “musts,” “wants” and “maybes” as a family so everyone can give input and adjust their expectations. If my kids or my in-laws really want to do something that’s far down on my list, I let them know I need help to make that happen, and they can do the work if they are really committed to it.
Saying no to an event or activity that has left you feeling tired or on edge in the past.
Say “no” to certain kinds of spending so you can afford what really matters. It’s just an undeniable fact that we spend more money during the holidays than any other time of the year. It’s not just because we’re putting more gas in the car and blasting the heat to stay warm; we’re also traveling, enjoying special foods and events, and buying so many things.
In years past, I used to buy a leaning tower of gifts for my kids and also my husband, friends, teachers, co-workers and neighbors in addition to donating to organizations I love. However, as I’ve worked to translate mindfulness into more areas of my life, I’ve realized much of my spending was out of habit or obligation. Now I try to stay grounded in a few really meaningful principles to assure I’m spending my money on the people and causes that sustain me and feel good.
Say “no” to spending money or purchasing presents for ALL the people. Your genuine friendship is a gift. Your time is a gift. Your words of love and encouragement are a gift. Your hugs are a gift. Giving from a place of fear or obligation is draining and has the potential to breed resentment. This holiday season, it’s OK to say “no” to getting out your wallet so you can say “yes” to giving in a way that feels sustainable and comes from the heart.
Try
Making a short list of people you’re excited to buy gifts for and identify a budget that feels good to you.
Participating in gift exchanges instead of planning to get every single extended family and friend individual gifts.
Encouraging (and helping to normalize) regifting something gently used or handmade gifts.
Giving yourself permission to get scrappy and give meaningful gifts of time, connection, messages of love and reassurance to the people who don’t make the short list.
Say “no” to emotional exhaustion so you can enjoy more rest, ease and connection. The holidays often are about family and friends coming together, which can be complicated. All the people in all the families have a wide variety of expectations, opinions and wants/needs floating around between them. Your family cannot read your mind and it’s OK for you to do what you need and let others know what’s important to you. Remember that it’s OK to let people down in order to prioritize rest and rejuvenation for yourself and your kids.
Try
Letting people feel their feelings without judgment. Help them name their feelings and normalize them: “It’s common to feel disappointed when … .”
Asking, “What would help support you in getting what you need for yourself?” This is a simple question for helping the youngsters, and even adults, in your life remember they are in charge of knowing what they need and helping themselves to get it.
Remembering it’s also not your job to make sure every person in your extended or immediate family gets their every holiday wish granted. Practice letting them get their own needs met, while you work on meeting yours.
The holiday songs and movies are so syrupy and romanticized we often assume there must be something wrong with us if this time of year feels difficult and emotional. Many of us also assume the role of “dream maker,” as if it’s our job to make sure our parents, co-workers, friends and children receive all the holiday experiences and gifts they hope for.
What if your biggest accomplishment could be to model self-care and healthy boundaries for your family over the holidays? Show them how joyful it can be to drop the ball, lower expectations and do fewer things so you can enjoy more ease and genuine connection. My kids see “Lying in bed for an entire morning reading a book for fun” on my list of needs. They hear me say, “Some people love giving big gifts and spending money to show their love; I like to show my love with a long mindful hug and a kind thank-you card instead.”
You can model the freedom to say “no” to draining “shoulds” so you can say “yes” to what’s important. When you respect and honor your own “no” and the “no” of others, you give folks around you permission to listen in, notice and stay true to themselves, which may be the greatest gift of all.
Petterson lives in Moscow with her husband and their two children. She left public education to become a yoga instructor, sleep specialist and mindful parenting educator offering classes and coaching for overwhelmed parents. You can reach out to her via her website at kristinepetterson.com.