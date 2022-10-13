Commentary/Out of My Mindfulness: Put in the effort to build healthy boundaries

Teaching kids how to manage themselves physically, emotionally and mentally and helping them develop limits are important life skills.

Boundaries are really important for you as a parent, but they are also important to teach our children. We want our kids to grow up seeing and practicing using kind boundaries, as it’s our physical, mental and emotional limits that help us stay healthy and safe.

I’ve experienced many unwanted effects as a result of my lack of boundaries over the years: anxiety, resentment, insomnia, indecision, burnout and poor anger management. As I learned about how to identify requirements for my wellness and take action to achieve them, all of these symptoms receded. It’s my goal as a parent to help my children notice these signs that they need to listen in and ask for help or do things differently so they can avoid mental and physical disease.

