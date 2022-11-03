It’s time to fall back. Are you ready, parents?
Metro Creative Images

A time change is upon us again. In a few days, the clocks will be “falling back” as daylight saving time ends. Many parents find November’s time change to be more problematic than springing forward in March, and I have some suggestions for ways you can set yourself up for greater ease on and after Saturday.

While you may trip over your metaphorical feet when the clocks “spring forward” (and our bodies think it’s an hour earlier than the clock says it is), that’s nothing compared to the major tumble we experience this month. The problem is that when the clock rolls back an hour, it messes with your — and your child’s — “body clock” (thesleepdoctor.com/circadian-rhythm/), and then you will wake an hour earlier than usual. Beginning around six months of age, our body clock (also called a biorhythm or circadian rhythm) begins to sync with our patterns of wakefulness and sleep so that it is always calming us and alerting us at the same time each day. Think of Sunday’s time change as the whole country waking up with jet lag, and be gentle with yourself and others — it will take a few days or weeks for some people to fully adjust.

Tags

Recommended for you