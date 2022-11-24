Commentary/Out of My Mindfulness: Gratitude lights up the dark this Thanksgiving
Metro Creative graphic

Thanksgiving Day has arrived, and for many it seems shrouded in darkness this year.

These past few weeks, the local and national news has been full of violence, uncertainty and loss. I’ll be honest, there are days where I have to dig deep to find things I’m thankful for, but I do it anyway. In the past few years I’ve come to recognize that practicing gratitude is a form of self-care that becomes even more vital in times of challenge. While it doesn’t minimize pain or loss, it can be a tool for healing and deep connection to self and others.

