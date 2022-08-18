As summer winds down, my internal dialogue alternates between “I never want the sweetness of summer to end” and “OK, I’m ready to drop my kids off at school right now.”

I’ve always struggled to stay present in the moment when a transition is looming, I just want to rush to the end and get it over with. This year, I’m more aware of this dynamic and determined to squeeze the last shining moments out of my kid time before they rush off to school.

