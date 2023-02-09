6 ways to move out of your parents’ house

Kate Ashford Nerdwallet

Nearly a quarter of millennials (22%) are living with their parents, and more than half of those living with them (55%) made the move in 2022, according to a December survey from PropertyManagement.com.

Many said they’re back home because of high rent, money concerns or job losses — and 9 in 10 say they would move out if they made more money.