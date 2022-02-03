The star
Aquarius: Jan. 19-Feb. 18
The star represents the realization of our highest purpose and the direction of our spiritual lives.
The starry night sky is a beautiful sight to see; in tarot, the star card comes in after two very difficult and dark cards and acts as a beacon of light that promises renewal, healing and rejuvenation.
The stars in Inland 360 illustrator Lars Roubidoux’s card shown here represent hope, light and inspiration, which you can see in the woman’s eyes. The woman represents comfort within yourself and freedom from external trappings.
The star as a person is seen as someone who embraces everything that comes her way and is extremely optimistic, sometimes to a fault.
Do you see yourself as an open-minded person? Or are you often guarded and more pessimistic? These are questions to consider when reflecting on this month’s card.
In the Cards is a monthly exploration into the world of tarot readings. Johnson can be found on Etsy at BlackMagicBeautyShop and Instagram @blackmagic._beauty.