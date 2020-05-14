A couple of weeks ago, I was walking around Cambridge, Mass., with my wife — or trying to walk around, just before the city order that made masks mandatory — and, frustrated with the significant numbers of people on the street not wearing masks, she suddenly exclaimed “F*****g maskholes!”
Knowing comedy gold when I hear it, I said “That’s really good!” Then I sat on popularizing the expression until I had a good reason to make use of it. More recently, as the mask order went into effect and most people finally started covering their faces when outside their homes in the so-called People’s Republic, I found that reason: Too many people are using face coverings incorrectly during the pandemic.
So I decided to make this little illustrative photo essay to demonstrate incorrect (and correct) mask usage — with tongue firmly in cheek, hoping the images might stick with readers long enough to have some effect via negative reinforcement.
However, before the photos, let me drop a little common sense on you all: This is about how people hurt other people by refusing to cover their faces during a pandemic. Civil libertarian arguments of the right absolutely do not hold water in this context. A person’s individual freedom to not wear a mask does not trump other people’s right to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus, a virus which can, and does, kill far too many people of all ages, including people who are young, white and privileged. Masks are the only way to avoid such infection in many public situations. So everyone needs to suck it up and wear one for all our interests, including the people who don’t want to wear a mask since they, too, are humans and can easily get infected if other people don’t wear masks around them.
Civil libertarian arguments of the left are also questionable. One of these arguments is that people of color may be at higher risk from wearing masks because we live in a racist society that targets them (often violently) for covering their faces for any reason — the assumption being that they are dangerous criminals. But the coronavirus does not discriminate; it infects everybody, making it profoundly irresponsible to suggest that anyone should not cover their faces when out and about. Prior to its jumping from animals to humans last year, no humans on the planet had immunity to it. Now, unfortunately, since lots of people are getting infected worldwide, we’re in the long brutal process of developing herd immunity as more and more of us contract the virus and either don’t get sick or do get sick and recover. Along the way, millions will die. Prior to the development of treatments and a vaccine, these numbers can only be lowered by social distancing and covering our faces in public.
Masks and other face coverings stop the little particles that come out of people’s noses and mouths when they breathe, talk, cough or sneeze, from being inhaled by other people or settling on surfaces that other people later touch and then stick in their noses or mouths. But masks and other face coverings only work if you cover both your nose and mouth and, sadly, many people don’t do that. Others only keep their faces covered if they’re near other people — despite the fact that they can be breathing out infectious particles that can hang in the air long enough for someone else to breathe in after they’re already blocks away (if outside, depending on weather conditions; this is still being studied) or elsewhere in a building (if indoors, in conditions that have been approximated in labs).
That said, here are the photos. Enjoy, and cover both your nose and mouth when outside (as I eventually demonstrate in the last image).
