Brought to you by the year 2020:
A pandemic, stay-at-home orders, social isolation, job losses, mask mandates, protests against mask mandates, an earthquake, racial justice protests, protests against racial justice protests, a surprise comet, riots, rampant conspiracy theories, devastating wildfires, hazardous air quality, a controversial election being disputed before it even happens.
What did I miss on the short list? If you said murder hornets, I consider them a minor distraction from more taxing dramas.
If you haven’t felt some iota of anxiety this year, I’m going to assume you’re numb, enlightened or dead.
This week’s issue turns the focus inward, to mental and emotional health. Whatever your belief in the way things “should” be, we seem to be short on compassion these days, even for ourselves. It is all too easy to tumble into the whirlpool of anger, blame and fear as events unfold. Mental health professionals are trained to help people see themselves and the world around them from a different perspective. That’s who we turned to for this week’s edition, which is filled with advice for staying balanced and centered in times that are reshaping our lives.
Reminders
