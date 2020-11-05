Many people spent weeks, months, even years anticipating the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.
By people, I mean the entire world, and by presidential election, I mean circus spectacle — not with clowns and sleights of hand, but a disorienting sideshow exposing a disturbing reality.
The “I” writing this column remains on the side of not knowing what happened next. I wrote this before the results were in.
Maybe the outcome is unclear even now. Regardless of what’s happening in the present moment, elections don’t solve everything. The anger, fear and resentment boiling in the streets and neighborhoods of America won’t instantly disappear. Polar opposites of political belief are not likely to quietly melt together into a cohesive whole. Sides were taken. The showdown has come and gone. Now, what next?
“You tell me,” says the plastic oracle on this week’s cover. Looking outside for answers is like asking a Magic 8-Ball for advice. Elections don’t solve problems; people do. People who cling to rigid beliefs divide themselves from others. Things that are rigid don’t easily move. Things that are rigid are easily broken.
Elections don’t solve problems; they are only a turning point. Progress requires flexibility. This can’t be demanded from others; it must begin within. Where could you bend a little? This doesn’t have to mean letting go of things you hold dear. It is about looking for ways to do things differently. Elections are a turning point with many different directions forward.
I was thinking about all of this as I wrote this week’s story about Jenny Kostroff’s plans to open the Winter Market at Moscow’s 1912 Center (on Page 5). Kostroff took into consideration the concerns of polarized segments of her community as she outlined market operations during a pandemic. A vocal segment in Moscow is protesting the city’s mandate to wear masks. Some would say those people are wrong and shut them out. Instead, Kostroff created an array of shopping options that enabled them to participate without sacrificing their beliefs, while still adhering to city policies. That’s an example of making space and heading in a different direction.