The stories in this week’s issue of Inland 360 share a common theme: passion for things about which we care deeply.
When we really care, we’re willing to stand up and show our support, to speak out, to listen to information that might make us uncomfortable, even to risk our lives.
That is the case for JeaDa Lay and Madison Winn, two friends who organized a Black Lives Matter Peace Rally in Lewiston earlier this month. As massive protests and gatherings around the country continue to draw attention to racial injustices, the women share their experiences on Page 11. A Juneteenth Celebration marking the end of slavery in the U.S. is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Lapwai City Park. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart. More details are in the calendar on Page 14.
Climate change might be on the back burner in people’s minds right now, but it continues to affect our planet. A Moscow native won a Webby Award for an interactive documentary that transports people into the hidden world of coral, which is in peril as the oceans warm. The story can be found on Pages 4-5.
In Moscow, a retired film professor is urging caution as the sale of more than 30,000 movies by the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre progresses, Pages 8-9. And the repercussions of COVID-19 continue with a shortage of bicycles and parts that may last a while. Find out why on Page 3.
Longtime Inland 360 readers may remember Bad Reporter, a cartoon that skewers current events with collage-style newspaper headlines. We stopped running the cartoon when it’s author took a hiatus to recover from cancer. A reader noticed he was back to work and asked if we’d bring Bad Reporter back. We did; find it on Page 7.