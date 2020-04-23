People in our communities have begun to publicly gather in protest of state stay-at-home orders over the last week. Many of them believe the economic harm the shutdowns are causing is more destructive than the coronavirus.
Most of us have not had personal experiences with the disease, because the shutdowns slowed its spread to a creep before it could overwhelm rural areas like ours as it has New York City. Our invisible enemy is even harder to believe in when we’re safe at home in an area with few officially documented cases.
Inland 360’s motto is “Where you go for what you do.” Now what we do is stay home. In this week’s edition, we go to the front lines with Lewiston nurse Marybella Cole to see why. Cole shares her experiences from her first week working at a COVID-19 inundated hospital in the New York City borough of Queens (see the story on Pages 8-10). She’s one of hundreds of nurses to answer New York’s call for help in caring for thousands of infected patients.
People are saying: Idaho isn’t New York. We have more open spaces and fewer people. We shouldn’t have the same restrictions.
We also have fewer resources in terms of medical staff and equipment. A large outbreak of this disease could easily overwhelm our medical community. Cole’s story shows what life could look like here if social distancing measures were lifted too abruptly or without careful thought and flexibility. It wasn’t an easy story to write, and it isn’t a lighthearted story to read, but the stakes are great.
Elsewhere in this week’s issue: While small businesses are suffering, nonprofits are hurting too. The Idaho Gives campaign offers them a way to generate funds this spring (Page 6).
Usually this weekend is filled with fun things to do in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with big events like the Seaport River Run and Art Under the Elms. Dogwood Festival organizers suggest people to get back to the festival’s roots and enjoy the dogwood trees people have planted over the last 30 years. Find a map for walking, biking or driving tours on Page 4.
While stuck at home, people are realizing the value of quality entertainment and art and the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre is finding ways to fill the need on Page 3.