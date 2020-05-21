I’m not sure if the title of this column works anymore, as many of us are no longer socially isolating. I actually got an invitation this week to a large group potluck, which was equally surprising and disconcerting.
COVID-19 infections and deaths are predicted to rise as people’s mobility increases. The U.S. death toll was 90,000 as of Tuesday, with a key model forecasting 143,360 dead by Aug. 4. This was a few thousand fewer deaths than predicted in past weeks because the model factored in more individuals wearing masks and people carefully keeping their distance from others as they returned to retail stores, gyms and restaurants.
People are crying to return to normal but, during a pandemic, normalcy will come at a cost for some and no one knows who, exactly, will pay the price. While the masses are making their own decisions, business owners and public officials are required to make changes to protect them. This is one reason why regional public pools will limit capacity this summer, if they open at all (Page 3).
If we can’t all agree that wearing a mask is a good thing to do in crowded spaces, could we perhaps agree that handshaking is a tradition best left behind in 2020 and that the time is ripe for trying new ways of greeting each other (Pages 8-9)?
Unfortunately, COVID-19 isn’t the only plague we’re facing. There’s a rash of conspiracy theories going around about the virus but, have no fear, it’s actually easy to tell the difference between a real conspiracy — because they do exist — and one that is made up; find out how (Pages 10-11), and you’ll help combat the spread of misinformation.