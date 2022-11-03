Let’s face it — it’s been a rough two-and-a-half years, and we might just need a rom-com in which George Clooney and Julia Roberts go to a gorgeous tropical location and wear cutely rumpled linen outfits and spend most of the movie insulting each other in such a way that you know they’re going to end up together.

No, I did not just spoil the plot of Ol Parker’s “Ticket to Paradise,” which does not really have a plot to spoil — at least not one that you haven’t seen countless times before. This is one of those movies that is exactly what you think it is going to be; no better, but definitely no worse.

