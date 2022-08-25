One of Japan’s biggest pop media franchises, “Dragon Ball” is synonymous with explosive brawls and over-the-top action sequences with dashes of comedy providing levity in between. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” delivers these signature elements in spades in a story that celebrates how the green alien warrior Piccolo has long been “Dragon Ball’s” best dad.

Boasting the involvement of “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama for its original story, screenplay and character design, “Super Hero” — directed by Tetsuro Kodama — revolves around heroes and villains who are all navigating the legacies and ambitions of their (absent) fathers and grandfathers. It’s a nuance that’s touched on in the exposition heavy introduction of the film, but best understood by those who are familiar with the “Dragon Ball” franchise, which launched with Toriyama’s manga series in 1984.

Tags

Recommended for you