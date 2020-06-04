I talk on the phone with an older relative almost daily, and during every conversation she says, “I wish this would just all go away.”
First she was referring to the pandemic. Now she means the protests over racial injustice taking place around the nation.
Hoping to wish away the racism carved into our society by centuries of decisions helps no one. Change is often uncomfortable. Growth requires that things move and shift. That’s true on a personal level and for a democracy.
Throughout the pandemic shutdown, the refrain was: We are bearing witness to something never before seen in our lifetimes. The protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer are, sadly, much more familiar if you lived through the Civil Rights era, the 1992 L.A. riots after the death of Rodney King; or the 2014 Ferguson Unrest after the death of Michael Brown. Of course, that’s a short list.
The pandemic has forced us to redefine “normal” and “essential.” The massive and diverse protests are demanding we face other truths. They’re happening in big cities and small; a Black Lives Matter Peace Rally is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston.
With a pandemic, protests and rioting raging around the nation, many people are staying close to home and seeking different ways to spend the summer. A Clarkston father and son spent the shutdown bonding over a classic sports car (Pages 8-9). For those not mechanically inclined, find a list of other potential pastimes on Page 9. If you’re thinking it’s time to become more self-sufficient, the Flora School Education Center will livestream people demonstrating a variety of pioneer skills Saturday (Page 4).