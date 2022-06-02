“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. — LEW
“THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE” (PG-13)
The animated series comes to the big screen with the Belchers trying to save their restaurant after a sinkhole forms in front of it. Meanwhile, the kids sleuth a murder mystery. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” (PG-13)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of the original Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA” (PG)
In this follow-up to the 2019 feature film, the Crawley family welcomes a crew to the estate to film a movie. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE DUKE” (R)
In 1961, a 60-year-old taxi driver steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government invests more in care for the elderly. — KEN
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her powers to fight bewildering dangers. Michelle Yeoh stars. — PUL
“FAMILY CAMP” (PG)
When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy. — LEW
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE” (PG-13)
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies to a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). — LEW
“FIRESTARTER” (R)
A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind. The film is based on the science fiction-horror thriller novel by Stephen King. Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon star. — LEW
“THE GOONIES” (PG)
A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. — LEW, PUL
MET LIVE IN HD: “HAMLET”
The latest in live movie theater transmissions from The Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Showings are 9:55 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday. Cost is $20, $15 for students. — KEN
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat adventure. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum star. — LEW
“MORBIUS” (PG-13)
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona star. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER” (R)
Coinciding with the end of Camp Moscowana and Main Street fair is a special screening of this 2001 comedy Set on the last day of camp, in the hot summer of 1981, the movie follows a group of counselors who are each trying to complete their unfinished business before the day ends. — KEN