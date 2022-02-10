No shows will run Friday through next Thursday at the Rex Theatre and Blue Fox Theatre.
“BLACKLIGHT”
Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. — LEW
“BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S”
This 1961 movie portrays a young New York socialite who becomes interested in a young man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way. Stars Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard. — LEW, PUL
“DEATH ON THE NILE”
While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“JACKASS FOREVER” (R)
The sequel to “Jackass 3D” (2010), this is the fourth main installment and the fifth overall installment in the “Jackass” film series. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another comedic round of wildly absurd and often dangerous stunts. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“KILLER OF SHEEP”
Set in the Watts area of Los Angeles, a slaughterhouse worker must suspend his emotions to continue working at a job he finds repugnant, and then he finds he has little sensitivity for the family he works so hard to support. This 2007 film, directed by Charles Burnett, screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday. — KEN
“LICORICE PIZZA”
This film tells the story of Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. — LEW, PUL
“MARRY ME”
Music superstars Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie (Owen Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MOONFALL” (PG-13)
The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling on a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler (Halle Berry) teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“REDEEMING LOVE” (PG-13)
Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel (Abigail Cowen) knows nothing but betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended? Based on the novel by Francine Rivers. — LEW
“SCREAM” (R)
Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) must return to uncover the truth. Courteney Cox and David Arquette also star. — LEW
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 movie “Sing.” — LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, MOS, PUL, KEN
ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
UFC 271 — Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston. — LEW, PUL