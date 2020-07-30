Comic hero ‘Asterix’ plans friendly assault on the U.S.

This image released by Papercutz shows the cover image for “The Chieftain’s Daughter,” the latest in the Asterix collection. Papercutz, which specializes in graphic novels for all ages, is republishing “Asterix” collections this summer with a new English translations — one specifically geared to American readers. Created by comic-strip artist Alberto Uderzo and writer Rene Goscinny in 1959, “Asterix” books have been translated into 111 languages, sold some 380 million albums worldwide and spawned multiple films.