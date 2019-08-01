Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. An extended list and trailers are available with this story at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Celebrate a belated Mother’s Day with the comedy “Otherhood” (2019, not rated), starring Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman and Patricia Arquette (shown above from left) as suburban mothers who crash the lives of their estranged adult sons. It’s streaming on Netflix.
Also on Netflix, Chris Evans (shown above at right with, from left, Michiel Huisman, Michael Kenneth Williams and Haley Bennett) plays an Israeli Mossad agent smuggling Ethiopian Jews from a Sudanese refugee camp to Israel through an abandoned seaside hotel in “The Red Sea Diving Resort” (2019, not rated), an “Argo”-like drama based on a true story.
Mindy Kaling riffs on a classic romcom with a multiethnic cast in the new Hulu Original series “Four Weddings and a Funeral” starring Nathalie Emmanuel (of “Game of Thrones” fame, shown above with Nickesh Patel). Ten episodes are available on Hulu.
Viewers can also revisit the original “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994, R) with Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell on Hulu and Netflix.
Sundance award-winning “Share” (2019, TV-MA), a sensitive drama that delves into the ordeal of a high school girl (played by Rhianne Barreto, shown above) facing sexual assault and cyber-bullying, comes to all HBO platforms.
Classic pick: “Atlantic City” (1981, R) with Burt Lancaster as an aging would-be gangster and Susan Sarandon as a frustrated waitress is one of the unsung masterpieces of ’80s American cinema. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Charlize Theron is a candidate for president and Seth Rogen her speech writer in “Long Shot” (2019, R), a romantic comedy set in the world of politics.
Available the same day as in select theaters nationwide is espionage thriller “The Operative” (2019, not rated), starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman.
Amazon Prime Video
Olivia Wilde is “A Vigilante” (2019, R), a survivor of domestic abuse who turns her anger into a mission to avenge other abuse victims, in this hard-edged action thriller.
True stories: The six-part Amazon Prime Original series “This is Football” explores stories behind the worldwide sports phenomenon that Americans call soccer.
Hulu
Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet star in “Non-Fiction” (France, 2019, R, with subtitles), Olivier Assayas’ drama set in the world of the publishing industry.
Other streams
The half-hour comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” featuring a cast and writer’s room composed entirely of black women, debuts on HBO with new episodes airing Friday nights.
True crime series “No One Saw a Thing,” about the unsolved 1981 vigilante murder of Ken Rex McElroy in Missouri, begins on Sundance Now.
New on disc and at Redbox this week
“The Intruder,” “Long Shot,” “UglyDolls” and “Domino”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.
Netflix/Marcos Cruz Michiel Huisman, Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett and Chris Evans star in “Red Sea Diving Resort.”
Netflix/Linda Kallerus Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman and Patricia Arquette star in “Otherhood.”
Hulu/Jay Maidment Nathalie Emmanuel and Nikesh Patel star in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”
HBO/Josh Johnson Rhianne Barreto stars in “Share.”