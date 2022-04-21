The marquee event of Lewiston’s Dogwood Festival, Art Under the Elms returns after a two-year absence Friday through Sunday on the Lewis-Clark State College campus, promising the return of some audience favorites and a variety of new offerings.
The three-day-long artisan fair, presented by the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, includes an artisan marketplace where attendees can purchase handmade goods including art, crafts, food, home goods, jewelry, photography and sculpture.
New events include cultural performances, an Art Battle and an Indigenous artists exhibit, among other features:
- Events get started from noon to 1 p.m. Friday with the Nimiipuu opening ceremony at the SUB Amphitheatre, honoring the original inhabitants of the land. Art Under the Elms attendees are invited to walk in solidarity with the Nimiipuu to recognize the importance of the Nez Perce Tribe’s continued contributions in the community, experiencing the heartbeat of the drum and power in prayer through dance.
- A music performance and talk by Seattle-based composer, instrumentalist, and social entrepreneur Benjamin Hunter is set for 5:30-6:45 p.m. Friday. Hunter plays in the internationally touring duo Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons and performs with other local Seattle groups and solo.
- An Art Battle will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday in the SUB Amphitheatre at the LCSC campus. Artists paint works on a canvas in the timed competition, and audience votes determine the winners. The completed works will be available for purchase in an online auction. Finalists will compete in October during the Downtown Lewiston ArtWalk.
- Literature Through the Ages: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: Mad Hatter Tea Party and Red Queen’s Throne Room, 1-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. An immersion theater performance inspired by the popular Lewis Carroll novel and presented by the LCSC Theatre Department, Mad Hatter Tea Shop and Skalicky’s Sweet Sensations. Guests are encouraged to come in costume as their favorite literary character, and the first 15 costumed participants will receive a take-home arts activity.
- Olivia Awbrey, a songwriter based out of Portland and the rural Oregon Coast, will perform from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the SUB Amphiteatre. She founded Quick Pickle Records in 2017 and released her first EP, “Fight or Fight.” Her debut album, “Dishonorable Harvest,” was an overseas collaboration with My Bloody Valentine’s touring guitarist Jen Macro, as well as a cohort of London- and Portland-based friends. Described as an “old soul folk songwriter with a modern indie edge,” Awbrey has played hundreds of shows in the past half decade, opening for Japanese Breakfast, The Beths, Mal Blum, Fink and Jonathan Richman. She tours throughout the Pacific Northwest and the UK as a recipient of grants from the Regional Arts and Culture Council in Portland, the Oregon Arts Commission and the GRAMMY Foundation.
- A selection of artwork honoring loved ones through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Movement, “No More Stolen Relatives” will be in the fountain area on the LCSC campus during Art Under the Elms. The pop-up exhibition is organized by Helen Goodteacher and Stacia Morfin, and presented by the LCSC Center for Arts & History and Idaho Commission on the Arts.
- Boise musician and northern Idaho native Charlie Sutton (also of Charlie and the Changelings, Curtis Sutton and the Scavengers) will perform all original tunes ranging from country folk to swamp blues and surf from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the SUB Amphitheatre. Playing acoustic National resophonic and resoelectric archtop guitars, Sutton has performed on NPR and recently toured the Pacific Northwest with Eilen Jewell. His latest album, “Trout Takes,” was released in March and received positive reviews from Saving Country Music and Americana Music Show.
- “An Afternoon of Poetry & Prose by Idaho Writers,” from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday (April 24) at the SUB Amphitheatre, includes readings by CMarie Fuhrman, Julian Ankney, Max Galeano, Diana Higgins, Courtney Morgan, Carlee Smith and Tiara Yount.
Idaho’s Writer in Residence, Fuhrman is the author of “Camped Beneath the Dam: Poems” (Floodgate 2020) and co-editor of “Native Voices: Indigenous Poetry, Craft, and Conversations” (Tupelo 2019). She directs the Elk River Writers Workshop and graduate poetry program at Western Colorado University, where she also teaches nature writing. She resides in the mountains of west central Idaho with her partner, Caleb, and their dogs, Carhartt and Cisco.
Ankney, who is Nimiipuu and lives on the Nez Perce Reservation in Lapwai, teaches Native literature and advanced creative writing fiction/nonfiction at Washington State University Vancouver, where she also co-teaches a language revitalization class focused on reclamation, revitalization and the importance of Nez Perce language and culture. She is the co-fiction editor for Blood Orange Review and co-director of the Visiting Writers Series at WSU and is a member of the Nimiipuu Luk’upsíimey (North Star) Writer’s Collective and Nimiipuu Female Educators Talking Circle.
This roundup was compiled by Inland 360 staff, including Lewiston High School student Seyi Arogundade.