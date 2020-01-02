We’re kicking off a new decade with the return of Inland 360’s coloring contest.
This cover illustration by Lars Roubidoux of Lewiston looks back at some of the things that shaped the past decade.
Color, decorate or add whatever details you like. When you’re done, send us your work. We’ll ponder the results and award movie tickets for two to the winner in an adult category and a younger-than-age-13 category.
You can send the finished product to 360 one of three ways. However you send it, you must include your name, age, address and contact information to be eligible to win:
- Upload a photo of your work to our website at inland360.com by selecting Share Your Snaps and then Upload Yours!
- Email a photo to us at contests@inland360.com.
- Mail the finished product or deliver it in person to 360 Coloring Contest, 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501. (Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you would like it returned.)
The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Jan. 24. We’ll announce the winner in our Jan. 30 edition.