This year’s Colfax 2020 Festival of Trees can be viewed through windows from outside.
Trees are on display in windows at the Center, adjacent to the Colfax Library.
Votes for the People’s Choice award are being accepted through Dec. 19 on the Whitman County Library Facebook page or online at whitco.lib.wa.us. The tree winner and prize are to be announced Dec. 22 on social media.
The trees are numbered and are by local businesses and organizations, including Pioneer Title, WHEAT (We Honor Every American Troop), McNeilly Ranch & Friends, the Riley family, Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association and the library.