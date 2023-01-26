Climate misinformation ‘rocket boosters’ on Twitter

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. New research shows climate misinformation has been flourishing on Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the platform last year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

 AP Jeff Chiu

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Search for the word “climate” on Twitter and the first automatic recommendation isn’t “climate crisis” or “climate jobs” or even “climate change” but instead “climate scam.”

Clicking on the recommendation yields dozens of posts denying the reality of climate change and making misleading claims about efforts to mitigate it.

