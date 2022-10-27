Classic meets contemporary in ‘Cabaret’

"Cabaret" cast members.

 University of Idaho

“Cabaret” teems with all the song and dance you’d expect from a musical, but don’t mistake it for light fare or escapism.

The show, which opens Friday and runs through Nov. 6 at the University of Idaho, explores themes and issues director Craig A. Miller said have proved timeless — and are especially of-the-moment today. We chatted with Miller, an assistant professor of acting and directing, via email about the story’s relevance and how it resonates in 2022.

