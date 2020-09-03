Clarkston’s Patti Rae released her novel “Curse of the Chosen One” this week.
A romantic fantasy set in the Scottish Highland in 1746, the book tells the story of a young wife and mother, Isaboe McKinnon, who falls asleep in a faerie ring and is taken to the realm of the fey. When she awakes, 20 years have passed but she has not aged. Her husband is dead, and she journeys with her friend, Margaret, to begin piecing her life back together and find her now-grown children. The book is self-published and is available at And Books Too in Clarkston.