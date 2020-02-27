Los Angeles-based illustrator and writer Rantz Hoseley has raised more than $10,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to bring a film crew to his hometown of Clarkston in April to shoot his original short film.
Hoseley, a 1986 Clarkston High School graduate, has worked in a range of creative enterprises, including as a storyboard artist and music video director. He received the Eisner Award and Harvey Award in 2009 for “Comic Book Tattoo,” a project he edited based on songs by Tori Amos.
His screenplay focuses on a moment in a child’s life, during which he begins to realize the complex, multilayered nature of the world. It’s based on a real-life interaction Hoseley had with his father.
The Kickstarter campaign runs through Saturday and will allow Hoseley to cover the cost of bringing professional film crew members to the region. Additional funds give the project some cushion for higher-quality filming and editing. Hoseley said that around 70 percent of the donations to the project have been from individuals in or connected to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Watch for more details on Hoseley’s short film and filming opportunities in next week’s issue of Inland 360.
— Michelle Schmidt