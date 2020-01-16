Clarkston dog stars in new children’s book

Roaming amid the foliage at Patt’s Garden Center in Clarkston is a Bernedoodle, a Bernese mountain dog and poodle cross, named Posie. Besides serving as the store’s mascot, Posie is a featured character in a newly released children’s book.
In “ ‘P’ is for Posie,” the dog and her precocious sidekick Vera Kate explore all the careers Vera thinks Posie is suitable for, from A to Z. It’s written by Kate Patterson, manager at Patt’s, and illustrated by Sam Coulter, an instructor in graphic communications at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
A book release party is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Patt’s, 1280 Port Drive. Signed “paw-tographed” copies of the self-published book will be available for purchase.
— Inland 360 staff