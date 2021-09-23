Clarkston author to sign copies of her latest book on Saturday

Fans of Clarkston author Sharon Chase Hoseley can meet her at a book signing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday for her latest work, “Crossing the Bridge,” at And Books Too in Clarkston.
The book, an autobiographical coming-of-age story about a family living through the Great Depression, is influenced by Hoseley’s Christian perspective.
Pacific Book Review, a service that reviews independently published books, said the book “paints the picture of how life was during the Depression, the pre-war period, and the post-war era at the turn of the 20th century.”
Hoseley writes and directs children’s plays, contributes columns for the Lewiston Tribune’s Golden Times monthly senior publication and has authored “Jesus, Lord of My Seasons” and “A Bridge Named Susan.”