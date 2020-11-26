Clarkston author continues her fantasy book series

Patricia Rae

Clarkston author Patricia Rae this week released the second installment in her fantasy series “Mark of the Faerie.”

Set in the mid-18th century Scottish highlands, “The Blue Amulet” continues the saga of one woman’s brave struggle to reclaim her life and keep her family from being torn apart by a manipulative and powerful Fey Queen.

The first book in the series was “The Curse of the Chosen One.” Both books were self-published and released this year and are available at And Books Too in Clarkston.

