“A Christmas of Joy, Hope & Peace” 50th annual Christmas cantata
When: Prelude begins at 4 p.m Saturday.
Where: Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St.
Cost: The event is free, and no offering will be collected.
Community members are invited to sing carols, hear the community choir, see a live nativity and have refreshments.
A variety of churches from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will be represented, as well as singers from as far away as Florida and Tennessee.
“It’s kind of a milestone,” said Delma Baker, who has directed the cantata for its 50 years. “I think there is something here most anyone can enjoy.”
The event was virtual last year because of COVID-19.
“The singers are so excited about being back,” Baker said.
Nativity set exhibition
When: Through Jan. 6.
Where: Nez Perce County Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
Cost: Admission is free for historical society members, $5 for nonmembers adults, $2 for students aged 11-17 and free for children 10 and younger.
Lewiston resident Dennis Ohrtman shares his extensive collection of nativity scenes with the community in this exhibit at the Nez Perce County Museum. The display of more than 200 sets includes a variety of mediums, including pewter, origami, straw, glass and laser-cut wood.
More details and the museum’s hours of operation can be found at nezpercecountymuseum.com/nativityexhibit.
Live nativity
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston.
Cost: Free.
This live nativity display in the Lewiston Orchards will retell the birth of Jesus with live actors, singers and animals.
More information is available by calling (208) 746-5031 before 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Community Christmas festival virtual concert series
When: Through Dec. 25.
More information: Visit palousechristmas.org.
The Community Christmas Festival, organized by local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, “is meant to encourage unity within the community as we come together to celebrate a religious event that many community members have in common,” according to the event website.
The concert portion of the festival continues through Christmas Day, with a variety of performances by individuals and groups, including the Emmanuel Lutheran Bell Choir and von Richards Family Singers, available to view on the palousechristmas.org website.
White Spring Ranch open house
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: White Spring Ranch Museum, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee.
Cost: By donation only.
Visitors to the White Spring Ranch Open House can “travel back in time” to earlier Christmases in the historical farmhouse. The parlor stove will be going to warm the space where early Christmas catalogs, postcards and books can be viewed. Tours will be available of the farmhouse, the 1878 log cabin and curio cabin. Visitors are advised to dress warmly.